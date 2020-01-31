Bangladeshi held for murdering fellow citizen

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, January 30

Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly murdering his fellow citizen in a room at Soalteemode-based Hotel Grand Villa.

Metropolitan Police Range, in association with Metropolitan Police Crime Division and Siraha District Police Office, held Dulla Miya, 44, (passport number BF 0660997) of Gaibandha, Bangladesh from Lahan yesterday.

Spokesperson for MPR Deputy Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati, said Miya had admitted to killing Mohihuddin Ahmed Parvez, 44, (passport number BB 0429236) of Dhaka on January 21.

The Bangladeshi nationals had arrived in Kathmandu on a Himalayan Airlines flight on January 20 for gambling at Hotel Soaltee Crowne Plaza-based casino and checked into room number 114 of the hotel at around 9:50pm.

On January 21, Miya had fled the hotel room. One of the hotel staffers had found Parvez lying in a pool of blood the next day and informed the police.

Police reached the crime scene and found Parvez to have been murdered. DSP Bogati said Miya had repeatedly hit Parvez on head and throat with a broken bottle of whiskey when the victim was asleep.

Following the murder, Miya boarded a night bus from New Bus Park for Birgunj in a bid to flee to India. As he could not cross the Nepal-India border via Kakarbhitta he took a bus bound for Kathmandu yesterday.

Metropolitan Police Range was in regular touch with the police units throughout the country by circulating facial features and photos of Miya for his arrest on sight.

DSP Bogati said he was nabbed from Lahan and brought to Kathmandu for legal action.

During interrogation, Miya told police that Parvez had swindled him of 300,000 Bagladesi taka (approximately Rs 403,369) on the pretext of sending him to Lebanon for foreign employment.

As Parvez could not secure him a visa for Lebanon and even refused to refund the cash, Miya decided to kill him.

Kathmandu District Court has remanded Miya to a seven-day police custody for further investigation into the case. The body of Pervez was handed over to the concerned family through the Embassy of Bangladesh in Kathmandu.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

