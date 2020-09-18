KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Friday witnessed a massive jump in the number of daily reported coronavirus cases as record-high 859 infections were registered.
The number is 42.5per cent of the total cases reported from across the country today.
Read Also: Nepal records highest single-day Covid-19 cases as 2,020 infections surface on Friday
This is the first time that over 800 cases surfaces in 24 hours in the valley. The capital Kathmandu alone recorded 698 infection.
Meanwhile, the number of infected patients are gradually increasing in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur. While 82 cases were detected in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours, Lalitpur registered 79 cases.
Kathmandu has been distinct with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases for long.
Kathmandu along with eight other districts — Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha, Sunsari and Rupandehi — have over 500 active cases.
Kathmandu district alone has around 6000 live infections.
Likewise, the six districts with zero active infections are Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Dolpa, Humla and Mugu.
KATHMANDU: Fine gold price has risen by a comparatively small margin on Friday after a Rs 900 per tola decline on Thursday. With this, gold price stands at Rs 97,000 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the standard Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Thursday announced the launch of a photo competition depicting culture and festivals of Nepal. According to the press release issued by NTB, the main objective of the competition is to bring hopes into the lives of Nepali people and spread positivity. They a Read More...
BARA: Forest patrol team exchanged gunfire with wood smugglers in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-22 of Bara district past the midnight of Wednesday. The smugglers allegedly transporting logs of sal (Shorea robusta) from the National Forest area surrounding the under-construction Nijgadh Internatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as four fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 383. As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, three women and one man lost their lives due to the disease. Read Also: 1,246 infections reported today, Nepal’ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 882,915 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 1 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley reported 618 cases of coronavirus-infection in the last 24 hours. Of the total 618 infections, 507 were detected in Kathmandu while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 60 and 50 cases respectively, on Thursday. Kathmandu has been distinct with the highest number of acti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Vice-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam has been sworn-in as the newest member of the upper house of the Federal Parliament. Gautam, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, was appointed as a NA member by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. R Read More...
KATHMANDU: He stole hearts in the drama Sungkunkwan Scandal along with winning the best couple award for the same with co-star Song Joon-ki. And with #Alive ruling Netflix, actor Yoo Ah-in is gaining recognition, albeit a little belatedly. October will see his latest work, Voice of Silence, Read More...