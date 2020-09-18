THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Friday witnessed a massive jump in the number of daily reported coronavirus cases as record-high 859 infections were registered.

The number is 42.5per cent of the total cases reported from across the country today.

This is the first time that over 800 cases surfaces in 24 hours in the valley. The capital Kathmandu alone recorded 698 infection.

Meanwhile, the number of infected patients are gradually increasing in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur. While 82 cases were detected in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours, Lalitpur registered 79 cases.

Kathmandu has been distinct with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases for long.

Kathmandu along with eight other districts — Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha, Sunsari and Rupandehi — have over 500 active cases.

Kathmandu district alone has around 6000 live infections.

Likewise, the six districts with zero active infections are Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Dolpa, Humla and Mugu.

