‘Book principal’s murderers’

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9
The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to prosecute people involved in killing a principal in Morang and provide proper compensation to the victim’s family.
The NHRC said its attention had been drawn to the killing of Rajendra Kumar Shrestha, principal of Saraswoti Primary Secondary School in Miklajung Rural Municipality of Morang on December 8. It urged the government to take necessary action.
In a statement issued by NHRC Spokesperson Tikaram Pokharel today, the human rights watchdog has asked the government not to arrest and torture any individual on the basis of opinion, faith and suspicion and also to respect people’s right to life.
According to the NHRC press release, it had come to the human rights watchdog’s notice that the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal was involved in the murder. The NHRC has condemned the incident, saying that the constitution has guaranteed the right to express his/her idea and opinion, assemble peacefully and engage in peaceful demonstration and every citizen has the right to articulate criticism peacefully.
A version of this article appears in print on December 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
