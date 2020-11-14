BPKIHS reports another Covid-19 death on Saturday

KATHMANDU: BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death in Dharan.
A 19-year-old female from Baraha of Sunsari district succumbed to coronavirus infection today at 4:30 am.
The deceased, after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 12, was admitted to the BPKIHS Covi19 Hospital in Dharan. She was suffering from postpartum complications for the last five days.
The hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, as per the hospital.
