British Council confers ‘International School Award’ to 23 schools in Nepal

KATHMANDU: The British Council today awarded ‘International School Award’ to twenty-two schools in Nepal, amid virtual award ceremony in Kathmandu.
Issuing a press statement today, British Council said, the programme and award was endorsed by the Center for Education and Human Resource Development (CEHRD).”It is the 8th year that Nepali schools are being awarded though this programme.”
“23 schools from nine districts were awarded full award, who are now eligible to use the coveted International School Award kite mark along with their school logo on for the official materials for a period of three years,” reads the statement.
The British Council offers the ISA as an accreditation framework for schools to record and evaluate their international work and embed it into the curriculum.
ISA acts as a benchmark that ascertains schools having an outstanding level of support for nurturing global citizenship in young people and enriching teaching and learning activities.
KATHMANDU: Gargling with mouthwashes can lower the risk of Covid-19 transmission by reducing the viral particles in the mouth and throat, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Virology. Craig Meyers, a professor of microbiology and immunology and obstetrics and gynaecology, led Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed security bodies and administration offices under its purview to remain alert as there is a likelihood of Covid-19 further spreading during the festivals. It has drawn the attention of concerned bodies towards the increased risk of infection d Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued an advisory urging people to stay at home and not go out unless an emergency. Issuing a press release on Tuesday, Kathmandu DAO reiterated that more than half of Covid-19 infected population in the country are from Kathmandu valley an Read More...
KANCHANPUR: Jungle safari and walk have been opened for the visitors in Shuklaphanta National Park. The park office announced this through a public notice. The visitors should follow the health safety guidelines like mandatorily wearing the face masks and using sanitiser while entering the park a Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,702 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Among the newly infected, 1,431 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 123 and 148 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,093 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 139,129 on Tuesday. There are currently 41,755 active cases of infection while 4,220 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country. A total of 2,108 people who h Read More...
DHANGADHI: Body of Police Constable Ram Bahadur Saud was found buried in Mohana River in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City of Kailali district, on Tuesday. Saud, who was on a patrol, had gone missing since Saturday night. Apart from the body, police also recovered a pistol and a mobile phone set be Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ MORE: 1,702 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today Till date, 1,314,7 Read More...