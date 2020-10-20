British Council confers ‘International School Award’ to 23 schools in Nepal

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: The British Council today awarded ‘International School Award’ to twenty-two schools in Nepal, amid virtual award ceremony in Kathmandu.

Issuing a press statement today, British Council said, the programme and award was endorsed by the Center for Education and Human Resource Development (CEHRD).”It is the 8th year that Nepali schools are being awarded though this programme.”

“23 schools from nine districts were awarded full award, who are now eligible to use the coveted International School Award kite mark along with their school logo on for the official materials for a period of three years,” reads the statement.

The British Council offers the ISA as an accreditation framework for schools to record and evaluate their international work and embed it into the curriculum.

ISA acts as a benchmark that ascertains schools having an outstanding level of support for nurturing global citizenship in young people and enriching teaching and learning activities.

