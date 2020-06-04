Cabinet to discuss new lockdown modalities at Thursday meeting

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has summoned a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm, in his official residence, today.
At the meeting, among other issues, new modalities of the nationwide lockdown will be deliberated upon. Thursday marks the day 73 of the lockdown, which has been imposed and extended overtime without much revision.
On Wednesday, PM KP Sharma Oli had organised a consultation meeting with experts and specialists to discuss the current coronavirus crisis, response measures implemented and the way forward. PM Oli took suggestions from sectoral experts including medicine, policies, economy, nursing and social awareness in order to implement better measures to fight pandemic.
Only last week, the cabinet had decided to extend coronavirus lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country.
The government has already revised its earlier stance to stop Nepalis from entering the country, through land and airway, and has now facilitated their entry from various border crossings along with making preparations to airlift those in countries other than India.
BAJURA: An 18-year-old male suffering from hepatitis is presently staying inside a quarantine facility of Bajura district and being treated there in lack of a better alternative. The teenager from Budhiganga Municipality-2 reached Bajura from India on May 30. He is stationed at a make-shift quara Read More...
LONDON: British doctors are trialling a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. The trial involves a particular formulation of ibuprofen, which researchers said had been shown to be more effective than s Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 201 new cases have been added to the official records, taking Nepal's tally to 2,300. Of the newly infected, 179 are males and 22 females. In total, 2,130 males and 170 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 3 The Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 201 new cases have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,300. Read Also: Nepal's national tally hits 2,300 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has backtracked from its earlier decision on tax clearance date revised the deadline for individuals and businesses to clear taxes and file returns for the current fiscal year. As per the revised plan, the taxpayers will have to clear their dues by June 21. Read the n Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), on 28 May 2020, decided that the The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC, which was originally scheduled to take place from 9-19 November 202 Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: At least 15 persons were injured after clash ensued between two parties who landed in dispute over land property rights in Chhinnamasta Rural Municipality-7, Saptari district today. Police had to fire 14 shells of tear gas to disperse the crowd and to take the situation under control as Read More...
KATHMANDU: The World Bank has approved a $100 million Development Policy Credit (DPC) to continue support to Nepal in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. In a statement issued Wednesday, the WB states the Development Read More...