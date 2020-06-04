Cabinet to discuss new lockdown modalities at Thursday meeting

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has summoned a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm, in his official residence, today.

At the meeting, among other issues, new modalities of the nationwide lockdown will be deliberated upon. Thursday marks the day 73 of the lockdown, which has been imposed and extended overtime without much revision.

On Wednesday, PM KP Sharma Oli had organised a consultation meeting with experts and specialists to discuss the current coronavirus crisis, response measures implemented and the way forward. PM Oli took suggestions from sectoral experts including medicine, policies, economy, nursing and social awareness in order to implement better measures to fight pandemic.

Only last week, the cabinet had decided to extend coronavirus lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country.

The government has already revised its earlier stance to stop Nepalis from entering the country, through land and airway, and has now facilitated their entry from various border crossings along with making preparations to airlift those in countries other than India.

