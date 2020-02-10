Centre to partially fund civic infra set-up

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Local bodies have to arrange land for building construction

Kathmandu, February 9

The central government has issued Local Level’s Administrative Building Infrastructure Development Programme Operating Procedure for more effective service delivery.

As per the procedure, a local level has to submit a proposal to the Department of Local Infrastructure by mid-January of each fiscal for construction of administrative building. “The department shall accord priority to projects on the basis of proposals received from local levels and submit them to the five-member steering committee headed by the chief of Planning and Development Assistance Division at the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration for approval,” it reads.

As per the procedure, a rural municipality has to contribute at least 40 per cent, municipality 50 per cent and sub-metropolitan city 60 per cent of total cost, depending on the inland revenue collection of the concerned local level.

The project cost shall not exceed Rs 90 million for rural municipality, Rs 120 million for municipality and Rs 150 million for sub-metropolitan city.

The amount to be borne by the government shall be 60 per cent for rural municipality, 50 per cent for municipality and 40 per cent for sub-metropolitan city. The government may provide additional grant to rural municipalities and municipalities of remote areas.

It requires local levels to bear the deficit amount for the construction of administrative building if the budge allocated by the government is not sufficient to complete the project.

Local levels need to prepare cost estimate for the construction of infrastructure according to population and geographical location.

“Local levels have to make arrangement of land on their own for the project development,” reads the procedure.

Once the project is approved, concerned local level has to prepare a detailed project report that reflects local arts and culture. A local level may also obtain necessary consultancy service while preparing the DPR. DPR should be prepared on the basis of soil testing of the project site, National Building Code and standard of office chambers for office-bearers and employees.

Procurement proceeding for the construction of infrastructure shall be consistent with the existing Public Procurement Act and Rules.

“Procurement, construction, variation approval, supervision and certification of survey and measurement shall be carried out by the concerned local level. It shall arrangement a technical team with at least one engineer to supervise construction work on a regular basis,” reads the procedure. The MoFAGA and concerned department may carry out monitoring of the project as per necessity.

A version of this article appears in print on February 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

