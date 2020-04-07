Chandragiri Municipality distributes relief packages

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Chandragiri Municipality today distributed relief packages to at least 299 families affected by the ongoing virus-lockdown imposed by the government to halt the spreading of COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus.

According to Bal Mukund Bidari, 13 number ward chair, relief items were distributed to impoverished families and daily wage earners under the guidelines set by the ministry of home affairs.

So far, 425 persons have registered for the packages and they all will receive the relief items, informed the ward chair Bidari. “On our request, Nepal gas agreed to supply LPG gas cylinders through mobile truck in the area.”

The relief package consists of 5 kg rice, 1 kg lentils, 1-litre edible oil, 1 kg salt among others and an additional 5 kg rice will be given to a family with more than five members, informed the ward chair Bidari.

The government decided to impose lockdown in Nepal to halt the spreading of aggressive contagion in Nepal. So far, nine cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nepal, eight are active and one recovered from the virus.

