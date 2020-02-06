CIAA books 175 for corruption in Lalita Niwas land-grab case

Kathmandu, February 5
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has revealed names of 175 defendants in Lalita Niwas land-grab case. Those named defendants by the CIAA in the land grab case include
Following persons/organisations have been named defendants for recovering land from them. The CIAA said it named them defendants as the land plots on the Lalita Niwas premises have been transferred in their names. As per the charge-sheet, they do not have direct involvement in corruption as per the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002. Government-owned and public land plots have been transferred in their names. The individuals, while registering their statements with the CIAA said they were not willing to return those land plots to the government. Therefore, as per the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002, the CIAA has demanded that the court issued order to get the land plots registered in the name of the government.
