CIAA books 175 for corruption in Lalita Niwas land-grab case

Published: February 06, 2020 8:15 am On: Kathmandu
HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 5

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has revealed names of 175 defendants in Lalita Niwas land-grab case. Those named defendants by the CIAA in the land grab case include

  1. Kaladhar Deuja, Land Revenue Officer
  2. Mukund Prasad Acharya
  3. Surendra Man Kapali, Land Revenue Officer (accused of embezzling 2.26 crore)
  4. Dharma Prasad Gautam
  5. Jagat Prasad Pudasaini
  6. Ukta Prasad Shrestha
  7. Rudra Kumar Shrestha
  8. Pushpa Raj Upadhyay
  9. Indra Prasad Dhungana
  10. Tikaram Ghimire
  11. Tika Bahadur BC
  12. Jivanath Pokharel
  13. Arjun Bhandari
  14. Mohammed Sabir Hussain
  15. Shreehari Pudasaini
  16. Shyam Kumar Chhetri
  17. Hari Krishna Timilsina
  18. Parshuram Kharel
  19. Krishna Prasad Paudel
  20. Prakash Narayan Bhatta
  21. Tanka Nath Paudel
  22. Prem Bahadur Khapun
  23. Arjun Khatiwada
  24. Shankar Prasad Subedi
  25. Angur Sigdel
  26. Kedar Prasad Shrestha
  27. Kamal Ghimire
  28. Dev Bahadur Lamichhane
  29. Bharat Chandra Aryal
  30. Janak Bahadur Bhandari
  31. Hupendra Mani KC
  32. Jit Bahadur Thapa
  33. Chhabi Raj Panta (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  34. Dambar Shreshta (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  35. Rajendra Man Shrestha (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  36. Bal Krishna Shrestha (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  37. Suroj Raj Rajkarnikar (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  38. Ashok Nath Upreti (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  39. Deep Basnyat (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 cr)
  40. Binod Kumar Gautam, (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  41. Bijay Kumar Gachhadar (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore)
  42. Haribol Acharya
  43. Rameshwar Bidari
  44. Semanta Raj Chapagai
  45. Hem Raj Subedi
  46. Tej Raj Pandey
  47. Dinesh Hari Adhikari (accused of embezzling Rs 7.08 crore).
  48. Chandra Dev Joshi (accused of embezzling Rs 7.08 crore)
  49. Tulasi Pokharel
  50. Hari Prasad Joshi
  51. Baliram Prasad Teli
  52. Dilip Kumar Bhatta
  53. Nava Raj Paudel
  54. Shailendra Paudel
  55. Jaya Prasad Regmi
  56. Phanindra Prasad Dahal
  57. Mani Kumar Rana
  58. Badri Bahadur Karki
  59. Laxmi Narayan Upreti
  60. Dinesh Prasad Sharma
  61. Rukma Shumsher JB Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 8.27crore)
  62. Hatak Shumsher JB Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 1.35 crore)
  63. Heman Shumsher JB Rana
  64. Suniti Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 8.69 crore)
  65. Shailaja Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 9.63 crore)
  66. Hemadri Shumsher JB Rana
  67. Bil Bahadur Maharjan
  68. Harsha Maharjan
  69. Director of DL Developers
  70. Madhavi Subedia
  71. Uma Kumari Dhakalni
  72. Shree Krishna Maharjan
  73. Chameli Shrestha
  74. Kanchha Maharjan
  75. Dev Narayan Maharjan
  76. Tirtha Maya Maharjan
  77. Rena Gurung
  78. Baburaja Maharjan
  79. Machanani Maharjan
  80. Gwarabhai Maharjan
  81. Dwarika Man Maharjan
  82. Rajani Paneru
  83. Baba Karki
  84. Agam Dhungana
  85. Khema Lal Kharel
  86. Director of Bhatbhatei Development Pvt Ltd Min Bahadur Gurung (accused of embezzling Rs 11.2 crore)
  87. Laxmi Dhakal
  88. Tirtha Maya Maharjan
  89. Dev Narayan Maharjan
  90. Mohan Maharjan
  91. Sanjay Kumar Maharjan
  92. Sakulanand Maharjan
  93. Indra Bahadur Thapa Chhetri
  94. Shanti Malla Pradhanang
  95. Mithu Devi Chapagai
  96. Sarswati Kumari Shrestha
  97. Nirmala Devi Shrestha
  98. Mohan Prasad Bhattarai
  99. Baikuntha Sharma Regmi
  100. Khimadevi Angbuhang
  101. Shahi Kala Subba
  102. Bidya Paudel Gautam
  103. Soda Kumari Chapagai
  104. Bhuwan Kumari Chapagai
  105. Urmila Shah
  106. Ramnath Ghimire
  107. Ram Kalyan Adhikari
  108. Shobhakanta Dhakal (accused of embezzling Rs 39.27 crore)
  109. Ram Kumar Subedi (accused of embezzling Rs 52.51 crore)
  110. Min Bahadur Gurung (accused of embezzling Rs 39.27 crore)

Following persons/organisations have been named defendants for recovering land from them. The CIAA said it named them defendants as the land plots on the Lalita Niwas premises have been transferred in their names. As per the charge-sheet, they do not have direct involvement in corruption as per the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002. Government-owned and public land plots have been transferred in their names. The individuals, while registering their statements with the CIAA said they were not willing to return those land  plots to the government. Therefore, as per the Prevention of Corruption  Act-2002, the CIAA has demanded that the court issued order to get the land plots registered in the name of the government.

  1. Kalpana Tuladhar
  2. Sharma Shakya Bajracharya
  3. Pragati Kansakar
  4. Non-Resident Nepali Association
  5. Kamana Gurung
  6. Kalyan Gurung
  7. Sajjan Kumar Chachan
  8. Devanshi Goyal
  9. Saraswati Ghale Gurung
  10. Sarala Ghale
  11. Manoj Kumar Kedia
  12. Manoj Kumar Gautam
  13. Mantee Gorkhali
  14. Nirmala Devi Goyal
  15. Nikita Tuladhar
  16. Amitambha Tuladhar
  17. Uma Prasai
  18. Yurishobha Tuladhar
  19. Renuka Bajracharya
  20. Suvista Tuladhar
  21. Anjana Tuladhar Tamrakar
  22. Chandrika Kansakar Tuladhar
  23. Sanu Chhori Bajracharya
  24. Sipika Khaitan
  25. Sushma Bajracharya Shakya
  26. Sandhya Shakya
  27. Sangita Rakhecha Kaathori Bothara
  28. Nutan Shrestha
  29. Dharma Shobha Shakya
  30. Dimple Banshal
  31. Sarita Manandhar Shrestha
  32. Geeta Gautam Khanal
  33. Nitu Gurung
  34. Reeta Ojha Gautam
  35. Ratnahira Bajracharya
  36. Pratima Baidhya Pradhan
  37. Pravin Tamrakar
  38. Vijay Tamrakar
  39. Maya Sherpa Gauchan
  40. Mahesh Raja
  41. Dwarika Devi Shrestha
  42. Indradev Gurung
  43. Indu Sharma
  44. Sandip Dhakal
  45. Bhavani Joshi
  46. Bharati Pandey
  47. Vivek Kumar Subedi
  48. Keshav Tuladhar
  49. Anita Devi Kansakar
  50. Om Virman Tamrakar
  51. Anil Man Tamrakar
  52. Govinda Lal Shanghai
  53. Gayatri Shrestha (Kansakar)
  54. Pancha Narayan Maharjan aka Sanu Kanchha
  55. Radha Sigdel Acharya
  56. Macha Babu Prajapati
  57. Rupesh Kumar Subedi
  58. Saroj Dhakal
  59. Pahalman Gurung
  60. Purushottam Poudel (Continental Group)
  61. Pramod Sherchan
  62. Kanak Harbal
  63. Chyut Raj Joshi
  64. Vijendra Joshi
  65. Dri Laxmi Shrestha

