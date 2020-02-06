CIAA books 175 for corruption in Lalita Niwas land-grab case

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 5

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has revealed names of 175 defendants in Lalita Niwas land-grab case. Those named defendants by the CIAA in the land grab case include

Kaladhar Deuja, Land Revenue Officer Mukund Prasad Acharya Surendra Man Kapali, Land Revenue Officer (accused of embezzling 2.26 crore) Dharma Prasad Gautam Jagat Prasad Pudasaini Ukta Prasad Shrestha Rudra Kumar Shrestha Pushpa Raj Upadhyay Indra Prasad Dhungana Tikaram Ghimire Tika Bahadur BC Jivanath Pokharel Arjun Bhandari Mohammed Sabir Hussain Shreehari Pudasaini Shyam Kumar Chhetri Hari Krishna Timilsina Parshuram Kharel Krishna Prasad Paudel Prakash Narayan Bhatta Tanka Nath Paudel Prem Bahadur Khapun Arjun Khatiwada Shankar Prasad Subedi Angur Sigdel Kedar Prasad Shrestha Kamal Ghimire Dev Bahadur Lamichhane Bharat Chandra Aryal Janak Bahadur Bhandari Hupendra Mani KC Jit Bahadur Thapa Chhabi Raj Panta (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Dambar Shreshta (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Rajendra Man Shrestha (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Bal Krishna Shrestha (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Suroj Raj Rajkarnikar (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Ashok Nath Upreti (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Deep Basnyat (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 cr) Binod Kumar Gautam, (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Bijay Kumar Gachhadar (accused of embezzling Rs 9.65 crore) Haribol Acharya Rameshwar Bidari Semanta Raj Chapagai Hem Raj Subedi Tej Raj Pandey Dinesh Hari Adhikari (accused of embezzling Rs 7.08 crore). Chandra Dev Joshi (accused of embezzling Rs 7.08 crore) Tulasi Pokharel Hari Prasad Joshi Baliram Prasad Teli Dilip Kumar Bhatta Nava Raj Paudel Shailendra Paudel Jaya Prasad Regmi Phanindra Prasad Dahal Mani Kumar Rana Badri Bahadur Karki Laxmi Narayan Upreti Dinesh Prasad Sharma Rukma Shumsher JB Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 8.27crore) Hatak Shumsher JB Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 1.35 crore) Heman Shumsher JB Rana Suniti Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 8.69 crore) Shailaja Rana (accused of embezzling Rs 9.63 crore) Hemadri Shumsher JB Rana Bil Bahadur Maharjan Harsha Maharjan Director of DL Developers Madhavi Subedia Uma Kumari Dhakalni Shree Krishna Maharjan Chameli Shrestha Kanchha Maharjan Dev Narayan Maharjan Tirtha Maya Maharjan Rena Gurung Baburaja Maharjan Machanani Maharjan Gwarabhai Maharjan Dwarika Man Maharjan Rajani Paneru Baba Karki Agam Dhungana Khema Lal Kharel Director of Bhatbhatei Development Pvt Ltd Min Bahadur Gurung (accused of embezzling Rs 11.2 crore) Laxmi Dhakal Tirtha Maya Maharjan Dev Narayan Maharjan Mohan Maharjan Sanjay Kumar Maharjan Sakulanand Maharjan Indra Bahadur Thapa Chhetri Shanti Malla Pradhanang Mithu Devi Chapagai Sarswati Kumari Shrestha Nirmala Devi Shrestha Mohan Prasad Bhattarai Baikuntha Sharma Regmi Khimadevi Angbuhang Shahi Kala Subba Bidya Paudel Gautam Soda Kumari Chapagai Bhuwan Kumari Chapagai Urmila Shah Ramnath Ghimire Ram Kalyan Adhikari Shobhakanta Dhakal (accused of embezzling Rs 39.27 crore) Ram Kumar Subedi (accused of embezzling Rs 52.51 crore) Min Bahadur Gurung (accused of embezzling Rs 39.27 crore)

Following persons/organisations have been named defendants for recovering land from them. The CIAA said it named them defendants as the land plots on the Lalita Niwas premises have been transferred in their names. As per the charge-sheet, they do not have direct involvement in corruption as per the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002. Government-owned and public land plots have been transferred in their names. The individuals, while registering their statements with the CIAA said they were not willing to return those land plots to the government. Therefore, as per the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002, the CIAA has demanded that the court issued order to get the land plots registered in the name of the government.

Kalpana Tuladhar Sharma Shakya Bajracharya Pragati Kansakar Non-Resident Nepali Association Kamana Gurung Kalyan Gurung Sajjan Kumar Chachan Devanshi Goyal Saraswati Ghale Gurung Sarala Ghale Manoj Kumar Kedia Manoj Kumar Gautam Mantee Gorkhali Nirmala Devi Goyal Nikita Tuladhar Amitambha Tuladhar Uma Prasai Yurishobha Tuladhar Renuka Bajracharya Suvista Tuladhar Anjana Tuladhar Tamrakar Chandrika Kansakar Tuladhar Sanu Chhori Bajracharya Sipika Khaitan Sushma Bajracharya Shakya Sandhya Shakya Sangita Rakhecha Kaathori Bothara Nutan Shrestha Dharma Shobha Shakya Dimple Banshal Sarita Manandhar Shrestha Geeta Gautam Khanal Nitu Gurung Reeta Ojha Gautam Ratnahira Bajracharya Pratima Baidhya Pradhan Pravin Tamrakar Vijay Tamrakar Maya Sherpa Gauchan Mahesh Raja Dwarika Devi Shrestha Indradev Gurung Indu Sharma Sandip Dhakal Bhavani Joshi Bharati Pandey Vivek Kumar Subedi Keshav Tuladhar Anita Devi Kansakar Om Virman Tamrakar Anil Man Tamrakar Govinda Lal Shanghai Gayatri Shrestha (Kansakar) Pancha Narayan Maharjan aka Sanu Kanchha Radha Sigdel Acharya Macha Babu Prajapati Rupesh Kumar Subedi Saroj Dhakal Pahalman Gurung Purushottam Poudel (Continental Group) Pramod Sherchan Kanak Harbal Chyut Raj Joshi Vijendra Joshi Dri Laxmi Shrestha

