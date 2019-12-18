CIAA chargesheets BPKIHS staff

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 17

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed charge-sheet at Special Court against Tul Bahadur Shrestha, registrar at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, and three other staffers for their involvement in embezzling government’s fund of Rs 550,000.

The anti-corruption body filed charge-sheet against Shrestha, along with three other staffers of BPKIHS — Rupa Singanchi Agrawal, finance administration head, and senior clerks Chandra Kumar Magar and Ramesh Kumar Khatiwada — for their involvement in issuing a cheque in the name of Jeevan Poudel without maintaining its record.

“They embezzled government’s fund amounting Rs 550,000,” read a press release issued by the CIAA.

In its charge-sheet filed at the special court, the CIAA has sought recovery of Rs 550,000 from the four alleged persons.

The CIAA indicted them of graft as per section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002.

A version of this article appears in print on December 18, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

