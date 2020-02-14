CJ Rana to bench writ seeking to charge Bhattarai, Nepal, Paudel in Lalita Niwas case

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The writ — filed at the Supreme Court challenging the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority’s decision not to indict former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai, and NCP (NCP) General Secretary Bishnu Paudel’s son Navin Paudel for their possible involvement in the Lalita Niwas land grab case — will be benched by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

A single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana will hear the case and give his decision. The hearing is scheduled for today.

Senior advocate Balkrishna Neupane had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Supreme Court, on February 12, stating that CIAA had not indicted the former prime ministers and Paudel, and that CIAA had no authority to question the legality of the collective decisions of their Cabinets.

Upon this ‘questionable’ act of the commission, Neupane has reminded them of their duty, which is to hold accountable all parties involved in the land grab case.

The CIAA had recently filed a corruption case against 175 individuals including former deputy prime minister and Nepali Congress vice-president Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar, former ministers Chandradev Joshi and Dambar Shrestha for their alleged role in the infamous case.

Neupane has urged the court to issue an order to the CIAA telling it to file cases against Nepal, Bhattarai and Paudel as per Section 59 (c) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 35 of the penal code.

