COVID-19 high-level coordination committee meeting underway

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 is underway at Singhadurbar.

The meeting taking place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers this morning is led by the committee chair, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel.

It has been learnt that the major point of discussion at the meeting would be the ongoing lockdown and how it should be implemented in the coming days.

The final decision regarding the continuance and method of lockdown would be taken by the Cabinet based on the coordination committee’s recommendation.

The lockdown, in its latest extension, is effective till April 27.

