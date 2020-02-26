CTEVT has failed to deliver: Pokharel

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 25

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel said the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training had not been able to produce adequate workforce required for the country. “Despite its commitment CTEVT has not been able to produce required number of skilled human resources,” he said.

Minister Pokharel was addressing a function held to mark the 32nd anniversary of the CTEVT in Sanothimi today. CTEVT has been limited to a place for its staffers to fulfill their job rituals, said Minister Pokharel, who is also the CTEVT chair. The CTEVT has not been able to carry out work as its name suggested, according to the minister.

Education Minister Pokharel said although the CTEVT has been giving temporary affiliation to some private institutions that impart vocational education, it has not given them permanent affiliation.

CTEVT was responsible for lack of skilled human resource in the country as it discouraged private institutions that provide vocational education, according to the minister.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

