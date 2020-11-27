Cultural sites to be rebuilt in two years

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai claimed all the earthquake-damaged cultural and religious heritages would be reconstructed within two years.
Inaugurating the construction of Narayan Chatubyuha temple’s entrance gate on the premises of Narayanhiti Palace Museum today, the minister said reconstruction of over 500 out of 1,000 quake-damaged heritages had been completed and the remaining structures would be rebuilt in the next two years.
He noted reconstruction of most notable structures such as Ranipokhari, Durbar High School, Patan Durbar Square and Pashupati area had been accomplished so far. He further said that reconstruction of 18 out of 22-storeyed Dharahara was over.
Former Minister and Nepali Congress youth leader Gagan Thapa demanded that the government take initiative to preserve the 700-year-old antique buildings located around Nagpokhari of Kathmandu.
He urged the government to develop a package of various archaeological cultural heritages from Pashupati to Narayanhiti palace in the course of their conservation.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
