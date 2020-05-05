Defendants move NHRC

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former inspector general of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal, ruling NCP lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Krishna Kumar Shrestha and Nabin Basnet on Monday went to the National Human Rights Commission to lodge a complaint against Surendra Kumar Yadav.

Khanal and Shrestha said Yadav came with them on his own volition.

“We did not violate Yadav’s human rights. If his rights were violated, it was not because of us but because of Baburam Bhattarai and Ang Kaji Sherpa who came to Marriot Hotel and took him with them,” Shrestha said.

Shrestha said they had submitted copies of audio and digital interview given by Yadav saying he was not abducted by anybody. Yadav’s lawyer Thakur said Kathmandu police would have to investigate the case and submit its preliminary report within three days.

“If the report states that there is no need to proceed with an investigation, then government attorneys need not investigate, but they should give a reason for not doing so,” Thakur said.

He added that if the government attorneys were not satisfied with police arguments, they could order police to carry out further investigation.

He said Kathmandu police would have to record the statement of Yadav and defendants once the FIR was dispatched to them.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 5, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook