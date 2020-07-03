Demonstration staged in support of PM KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur

BHAKTAPUR: Demonstrations in favour of continuity of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s tenure, continued for the second day today.
A rally was held in support of Prime Oli in Surya Binayak Municipality, Bhaktapur, on Friday.
The pro-PM Oli demonstrations were held in the wake of recent political developments wherein PM Oli is being asked to step down from his post at the ongoing Standing Committee meeting, alleging him for working to fulfil his personal interests
His recent remark also came under fire for undermining sovreignity of Nepali people and the Parliament.
The rally participants chanted slogans in favour of continuity of the Prime Minister’s tenure and were of the view that now is not the time to topple the government.
The demonstrators called for dissenting sides to respect the people’s mandate. They stressed the need for unity among all in the fight against coronavirus pandemic instead of calling for the PM’s resignation.
The rally that started from Surya Binayak chanted slogans ‘Maintain Political Stability’, ‘Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani are Ours’ ‘Pass the Citizenship Bill’ and ‘Stop the Foreign Interference’ among others.
MANANG: Temporary quarantines and isolation centres established for accommodating persons suspected of COVID-19 and those testing positive for the infection are lying empty in Manang. These centres have remained empty ever since the only infected person, a 57-year-old man, returned home after a c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Altitude Air today felicitated its board chairperson Phurba Gyalzen Sherpa on his appointment as the board director of Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to a statement issued by Altitude Air, board directors including company’s Managing Director Nima Nuru Sherpa and other staff m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Activists of 'Enough is Enough' campaign today held a discussion with the Minister of Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, to draw the government's attention towards the demands put forth by the campaigners. They have insisted that the government take the demands seriously and ac Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's coronavirus-infection tally has been on a gradual rise since the daily case figures entered double-digits for the first time on Tuesday. The valley reported 32 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day case count, yet. Of the newly detected cases, Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the wake of recent political developments, main opposition party Nepali Congress has said that it is seriously observing the sudden decision forwarded by the government to end the ongoing Parliamentary session. 'The move made by the government to abruptly end the session without pri Read More...
SAO PAULO: A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac will be tested in Brazil by 12 research centers in six Brazilian states, the governor of Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Wednesday, adding the trials still need to be approved by local health vigilance agency Anvisa. T Read More...
DHANGADHI: Sudurpaschim Province has not been able to hold any discussion on budget even after unveiling it more than two weeks ago. The deliberation on budget could not proceed even after 17 days since the parties in opposition have been obstructing the Provincial Assembly meeting. Main oppositi Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday. British and German media reported on Tuesday that Bayern had reached an agreement with City to s Read More...