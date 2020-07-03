Demonstration staged in support of PM KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur

THT Online

BHAKTAPUR: Demonstrations in favour of continuity of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s tenure, continued for the second day today.

A rally was held in support of Prime Oli in Surya Binayak Municipality, Bhaktapur, on Friday.

The pro-PM Oli demonstrations were held in the wake of recent political developments wherein PM Oli is being asked to step down from his post at the ongoing Standing Committee meeting, alleging him for working to fulfil his personal interests

His recent remark also came under fire for undermining sovreignity of Nepali people and the Parliament.

The rally participants chanted slogans in favour of continuity of the Prime Minister’s tenure and were of the view that now is not the time to topple the government.

The demonstrators called for dissenting sides to respect the people’s mandate. They stressed the need for unity among all in the fight against coronavirus pandemic instead of calling for the PM’s resignation.

The rally that started from Surya Binayak chanted slogans ‘Maintain Political Stability’, ‘Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani are Ours’ ‘Pass the Citizenship Bill’ and ‘Stop the Foreign Interference’ among others.

