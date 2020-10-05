Deuba urges govt to hold talks with KC

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged the government to hold ‘honest and meaningful talks’ with senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC, who has been on his 19th fast-unto-death since September 14, and meet his demands.

“It is very sad to say that the government has not demonstrated any seriousness to address his demands through honest talks despite his worsening health condition due to the hunger strike for the past 21 days,” read a press release issued by the leader of the main opposition party.” He said that the demands put forth by Dr KC were not meant to meet vested interest of an individual.

Those demands were being raised by NC and the entire nation. Therefore, it was the duty of the government to address them as per people’s aspiration.

“The government’s apathy towards the medical education reformist reflects bigotry of a communist regime under the guise of democracy.”Deuba also urged Prime Minister K Sharma Oli to resolve the crisis through talks and save Dr KC without further delay, bearing in mind the deteriorating health of the satyagrahi.

Dr KC has demanded that the government launch MBBS programme at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, expand the coverage of polymerase chain reaction tests for COV- ID-19, investigate corruption in health sector and end the ongoing prohibitory orders in different districts by making the use of face-mask and physical distancing compulsory in public life.

The senior orthopaedic surgeon had launched his hunger strike in Chandannath Municipality-6, of Jumla district before coming to Kathmandu voluntarily. He has been continuing the peaceful protest at Maharajgunj-based TU Teaching Hospital.

According to the National Human Rights Commission, his health condition is stable. Potassium, magnesium and glucose levels in his body are gradually dwindling, and frequent hunger strikes have weakened his immunity power. He is now highly susceptible to infection.

Earlier, the rights body had urged the government to implement the agreements it had reached with Dr KC, in the past and make all possible efforts to save his life.

