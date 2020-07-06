Digital economy stressed

KATHMANDU, JULY 5
Stakeholders have stressed the need of giving priority to digital economy for good governance, financial transparency and accountability as these are important for development of the country.
Speakers at a webinar programme on digital economy today argued that revenue collection had reduced due to the lack of transparency in all sectors including private, government and non-government. They added that transaction through digital technology should be encouraged to control financial irregularities.
Former finance minister Surendra Pandey pointed out the need of making digital economy nation-wide gradually. Though the old generation is not technology-friendly, the government has been carrying out different activities under as the new generation could use technology, said Vice-chairperson of the National Planning Commission Dr Pushpa Raj Kandel.
Spokesperson of Nepal Rastra Bank Dr Gunakar Bhatta, Chairperson of Nepal Bankers’ Association Bhuwan Dahal, Vice-chairperson of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chandra Dhakal and Cyber Security expert Diwas Neupane shed light on global practice of digital transaction, digital transaction in the context of Nepal, initiatives and efforts by the government, policy to be adopted by the government and role of private sector in digital economy as well as its challenge and opportunities.
