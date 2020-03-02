‘Disseminate news in favour of country, people’

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 1

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel said some political leaders wanted to reap benefit from political instability in the country.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the second anniversary of International Network for Nepali Journalists here today, DPM Pokhrel suggested mediapersons to disseminate news in favour of the country and the people by following democratic norms and values.

DPM Pokhrel called all to be united to achieve government’s aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’. He said, “INNJA has taken noble initiative to honour and award people for their contribution to the nation.”

On the occasion, INNJA Littérateur Award was presented to senior littérateur Chudamani Regmi for his contribution to Nepali literature.

The award carries a purse of USD 1,000. Lyricist Ambika Gurung, living in the US, had sponsored the amount.

Menuka Dhungana (Achham) and Prakash Singh (Bajura) were conferred on the INNJA Community Journalism Award carrying the purse of USD 500 dollars, each.

The amount for the award was sponsored by Sunita Khatri who is also living in the US. Dhungana and Singh were awarded for their reporting on chhaupadi practice prevalent in the mid-west and far-west Nepal. On the occasion, Chairperson of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, Govind Acharya complained that the government forwarded the Media Council Bill without holding adequate consultation with the stakeholders.

Chairperson of the Nepal Television Dr Mahendra Bista said Nepali journalism was making professional stride of late.

Central Chairperson of INNJA, Gunaraj Luitel said INNJA was formed to foster connection and coordination among Nepali journalists working in the country and abroad. NTV Chairperson Dr Bista, Chief Editor of Nepal Samacharpatra daily Kapil Kafle, member of Press Council Nepal Sangita Khadka, former member of the National Information Commission Kiran Pokhrel, and Vice-chairperson of Journalist’s Society for Parliamentary Affairs Krishna Poudel were honoured on the occasion.

INNJA also handed over Rs 1.4 million to the family of journalist Kamal Poudel, who has been battling cancer.

