Domestic flights from September 21

KATHMANDU: The Cabinet on Monday decided to resume long-route bus travel and domestic air services from September 21.

A minister told THT that the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation had sent a proposal to the Cabinet on Sunday seeking to reappoint Kulman Ghising as the managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority and Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshman Pun presented the proposal on Monday at the Cabinet meeting.

The PM told the minister that he would mull over the proposal.

No decision was taken about Ghising’s reappointment on Monday, the minister added.

