DoTM makes face shield mandatory for people travelling in public vehicles

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18
The government has devised a new regulation to make face shields mandatory for passengers travelling in public vehicles.
The regulation was introduced in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.
As Dashain, the country’s biggest festival, has begun, people travelling in public vehicles have increased.
As per the regulation, the passengers need to buy face shields on their own. Face shields are nowadays easily available at pharmaceutical stores and at other shops.
The Department of Transport Management after introducing the rule said it was necessary to maintain safe physical distance, which is also the demand of the new situation created by the pandemic.
“A face shield is a must protective gear for those travelling in public vehicles,” Department’s Spokesperson Lok Nath Bhusal said, adding that the rule had been brought for safety of the passengers themselves and hoped the rule would be followed by all.
The government after introducing nationwide lockdown on March 24 had put a complete halt on the movements of all kinds of public vehicles. But, later it allowed vehicles to ply the roads on the basis of odd-even rule. Later, it had also asked the public vehicles to operate only with the passengers half of their capacity. Now this rule has also been lifted.
With this, city areas have seen more people using public vehicles.
Long-route vehicles are still finding it hard to get enough number of passengers, even during festival time. In the previous years, a huge number of people used to leave the valley during Dashain.
A version of this article appears in print on October 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
