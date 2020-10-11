Dr Govinda KC ends fast unto death

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Govinda KC who was on a fast-unto-death for 28 days, has ended his hunger strike today.

The health sector reform activist ended his strike after signing an eight-point deal with the government on Saturday midnight.

A sanitation staffer at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital offered him a glass of juice thus ending his 19th fast unto death.

