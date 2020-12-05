E-payment of revenue on the rise; KMC collects Rs 432.6m

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has collected Rs 432.6 million in revenue through online payment. The e-payment system began from September 17.

Among the revenue collected online, the highest has been house rental tax with Rs 295 million. Likewise, Rs 107.1 million has been collected as property tax following by Rs 44.4 million in business tax, according to KMC revenue department head Shiva Raj Adhikari.

The online payment has been well received by the citizens, as they no longer have to queue up at the office for payment. The rate of collection is also likely to exceed the targeted revenue collection of the KMC, Adhikari said. The KMC targets to collect Rs 5 billion 960 million in the current fiscal year.

In the previous fiscal year, the metropolis had achieved in revenue target collection by 83 per cent.

