Eight new cases take Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 total to 62

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally has climbed to 62 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight new cases. All of the newly infected are females.

The Ministry of Health and Population, in its daily press briefing, confirmed that one female from Kathmandu and seven females from Bhaktapur have been detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Their specimen were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory and Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital laboratory in Teku.

Three cases were reported on Friday in Kathmandu, taking the Valley’s Covid-19 tally to 54.

So far, 41 people from Kathmandu have been detected with the coronavirus transmission. Likewise, 16 cases in Bhaktapur and five cases in Lalitpur have been recorded.

Today, the recorded number of Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases has reached 8,605 with the detection of 331 new cases.

