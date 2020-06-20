Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stands at 8,605 with 331 new cases on Saturday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 331 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. With this, the nationwide tally of Covid-19 stands at 8,605.
Of the newly infected, 282 are males and 49 are females, the Ministry informed. In total, 7,849 males and 756 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
As of today, the infection has spread to 74 districts in the country.
The total cases of recovery have reached 1,578 Of the recovered persons, 1,437 are males while 141 females. In the last 24 hours, 176 persons — 158 males and 18 females — have been discharged from health facilities following recovery.
No coronavirus transmission related fatality was reported today.
On Friday, 426 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 8,274.
