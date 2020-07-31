THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A 65-year-old woman who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Patan Hospital died on Friday morning.

The elderly patient from Thasikhel in Lalitpur died at around 9:00 am today, according to Director of Patan Hospital, Dr Bishnu Prasad Sharma. The patient had been suffering from pneumonia while getting treatment for the viral contagion at the isolation ward, the hospital director told THT Online.

He said that Nepali Army personnel have prepared to conduct final rites of the body as per the protocol set by the government.

With this fatality, the total death toll in Nepal from the coronavirus contagion has now reached 56 including three more deaths reported in Parsa district.

Read Also: Three Covid-19 deaths reported in Parsa on the same day; 46 new cases surface in the district

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook