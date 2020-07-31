Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Three new covid related deaths were recorded in Parsa district on Thursday alone. Two of them breathed their last at Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital, Birgunj while one died in his own home.

According to the Gandak hospital, a 56-year-old Indian national who was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jagadamba Enterprises and had been living in Birgung Metropolitan City-11; and a 35-year-old male of Nagwa in Birgunj-16 passed away on Thursday while receiving treatment.

The CEO of Jagadamba Enterprise had been admitted to the hospital on July 22 after he was confirmed of having contracted the infection. “After his health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday afternoon, we had him on oxygen support,” informed Dr Uday Narayan Singh. “However, his health condition kept on worsening and was put under ventilator, despite which we could not save him.” The deceased had underlying heart conditions.

Meanwhile, the Nagawa man referred to the hospital due to complications in his breathing, high fever and pneumonia, breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ISU) at around 8:00 last night, informed Dr Madan Kumar Upadhyaya, Medical Superintendent of Narayani Hospital. He was diagnosed to be COVID-19 positive post demise.

Similarly, the Chapkaiya male who was suffering from complications in his breathing, had cough and high fever, died at around 7:00 am on Thursday in his home, informed Dr Upadhya. He was on medication for a couple of days. His body was kept at Narayani Hospital suspecting coronavirus-infection, the report for which later came out positive.

The three deaths have taken the national Covid-19 death toll to 55.

46 test positive for Covid-19 including doctors, health workers

Additional 46 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday. The new cases were confirmed by the PCR Lab of Narayani Hospital.

Three doctors, six staff nurses, four workers of Magnus Pharma Pvt, and patients in Narayani Hospitals are among the infected.

Although the infected are from Parsa, Bara and Rautahat they have been living in various wards of Birgunj, Dr Upadhya added.

