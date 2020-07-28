Elections are won by principles, not money: CEC

Kathmandu, July 27
Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said the Policy Study Foundation is doing its homework regarding the type of election in the country in the coming days.
CEC Thapaliya said so at a discussion on the performance and the annual report of the Election Commission held at the Parliamentary State Affairs and Good Governance Committee today.
He said enough homework would be done on making the existing election system frugal and effective rather than changing the election system itself.
At the meet, the committee members had suggested starting a debate on options as the present costly election system was having adverse impact on democracy and political norms and values.
The Election Commission has said preparations were being made to hold discussions with political parties for integrating the scattered election-related laws and for making the election code of conduct more objective and practical.
The commission drew the attention of the committee to the need of an effective mechanism for strict abidance with the election code of conduct during the silent period. Similarly, the EC suggested that it would be practical to make arrangements for counting votes at the polling station itself and making the election cost-effective. It also stressed the need to promote the notion that elections are won by values and principles and not by spending a lot of money.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Chelsea cannot get carried away with a top-four finish in the Premier League if they are to bridge the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool next season, manager Frank Lampard has said. Chelsea sealed a Champions League place after securing a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sund Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 26 The government has lifted the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Public vehicles, industries and the market are back in operation. Likewise, the tourism sector is also gearing up to reopen for visitors beginning July 30, as decided by the government. Ac Read More...
GALKOT, JULY 26 After the implementation of federalism, the three tiers of government began to bring policies and programmes on their own. The local levels were elated to bring the budget in a bid to solve various local problems and intensify development activities. However, non-implementation Read More...
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club. Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid. "Messi has said many t Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalayan Times' Bajura correspondent Prakash Singh has donated his prize money to provide support to the malnourished children. Singh was awarded for his contribution in reporting poverty and malnutrition prevailing in the rural parts of far-western Nepal. Journalist Singh, wh Read More...
AstraZeneca will pay $1 billion upfront Firms' second oncology deal to look into breast and lung cancers AZN also gets regulatory backing for two other cancer drugs Britain's AstraZeneca will pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo under the drugmakers' second multi-billion dol Read More...
KHARTOUM: More than 60 people were reported killed and nearly 60 others wounded during an armed attack in a village in Sudan’s restive Darfur region on Saturday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Sunday. The attack in Masteri village in the West Read More...
KATHMANDU: Jumla district in Karnali Province has been declared free of active cases of coronavirus infection after the last patient at Karnali Academy of Health Science (KAHS) was discharged on Sunday. Chair of the Academy, Professor Dr Niraj Thapa was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as sayin Read More...