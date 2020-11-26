End to gender-based violence sought

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25
The Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal, a formal network of forest user groups from all over the country, has called for collaboration to end gender-based violence.
At a programme organised by FECOFUN here today on the occasion of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence here today, FECOFUN’s Chair Bharati Pathak said that gender-equality was the topmost priority in the federation.
She said only government effort could not eliminate cases of gender-based discrimination and violence and called for cooperation from all quarters for the same. The federation’s Secretary Thakur Bhandari said that the federation would launch various awareness programme during the 16 days of activism.
Given the COVID-19 risk, the programmes will be held virtually.
The federation’s Executive Director Dr Sita Aryal said this activism was an important activity of the Federation aimed at ensuring gender equality in and out of the Federation.
The 16 Days of Activism against GBV, an international drive to challenge violence against women and girls, is observed from November 25 to December 10.
A version of this article appears in print on November 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
