Entry into Singha Durbar restricted

New rule restricting entry into Singha Durbar doesn’t apply to those who seek urgent service

Kathmandu, August 5

The Ministry of Home Affairs has restricted the general public from entering the country’s main administrative hub, Singha Durbar, due to the growing threat of COVID-19 inside the valley.

The new rule, however, as per the ministry, won’t be applicable to the people seeking urgent service or those invited for meetings from ministries or other offices inside Singha Durbar complex.

Normally, entry inside Singha Durbar is not simple as a service seeker must acquire a special pass from a government officer stationed inside Singha Durbar.

With the new rule introduced from today, entry of the general public inside Signa Durbar is likely to get tougher in the coming days.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Subash Bohara, head of police beat inside Singha Durbar said they had stopped people with normal passes from entering the country’s main administrative hub. Police personnel were asked by the MoHA not to allow people with general pass to enter Singha Durbar.

Only the people with special passes, that are normally issued following invitation from high level officials will be allowed to enter the complex.

Chakra Bahadur Budha, joint secretary and also the spokesperson for the ministry, said they had introduced the new system in a bid to decrease the number of people who often entered the complex for no serious business. “This rule won’t be applicable to those who are invited to attend a meeting or a situation of utmost importance,” said Buda.

Today hundreds of private vehicles including cars and motorbikes were seen queuing outside Singha Durbar’s southern gate from where general people and employees enter the complex.

The vehicles parked outside the southern gate had created traffic congestion around Anamnagar.

Around 15,000 people, including staffers of various offices, used to enter Singha Durbar complex, on a daily basis, before the introduction of the lockdown.

Around 12,000 on average have been entering Singha Durbar complex on a daily basis these days, said police.

