Examinees unhappy with TU results reach court

KATHMANDU: Dispute concerning the Tribhuvan University (TU) Service Commission examinations of last year has reached the court.
Twenty-six candidates who had sat for the open competition examination for the posts of lecturer under different faculties have expressed dissatisfaction over the results and have knocked on the court’s door, seeking cancellation of the examination results. They have filed a writ demanding the results published on November 11 be scrapped through certiorari.
The writ was filed on November 29. They have said that it was their compulsion to seek the court’s help to sort out the issue as their repeated calls to the Commission for the same were ignored. It may be noted that the Commission issued a notice on November 11 stating that the examinations of 240 examinees were cancelled as they were found breaching the examination code of conduct.
The examinations were held in between November 14 and December 18, 2019 under the faculties of medicine, engineering, agriculture and forestry, science and technology, humanities and social sciences, education, and management.
The TU notice issued by TU Commission Office chief Kedarnath Dhakal stated the above mentioned number of students revealed their identities by mentioning their names, roll numbers and contact numbers and hence the Commission decided to cancel their answer sheets.
