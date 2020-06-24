Farmers’ plight highlighted

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, June 23

Most of the lawmakers speaking during ‘Zero Hour’ at the House of Representatives today drew the attention of the government towards the immediate need to provide adequate supply of seeds and fertiliser to farmers.

They also criticised the government for neglecting the agriculture sector despite the fact that the country is primarily an agricultural economy and called upon the government to promptly resolve the problems created by shortage of seeds and fertilisers.

The lawmakers reminded the government that it should not be forgotten that agriculture contributed one-third of the GDP to the economy.

The lawmakers, who spoke in this regard, were Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary, Bharat Kumar Shah, and Rajendra Kumar Rai, among others.

Lawmaker Brijesh Kumar Gupta expressed worry over the deteriorating quality of education in the community schools and demanded effective measures to improve the situation.

Rani Mandal said the quarantine facilities had become hotspots for coronavirus and called for managing the quarantines as per the WHO standard.

Bhimsen Das Pradhan demanded public holiday even on Sunday as it would be difficult to maintain social distancing in public vehicles.

Likewise, Bhairab Bahadur Singh called for conducting PCR test of all the people in quarantine given the increasing number of India returnees.

Lawmaker Minendra Rijal accused the government of not checking unnecessary expenses.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

