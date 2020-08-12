Female patient admitted at KIST succumbs to coronavirus infection

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, August 12

A female aged 78 of Teku who was admitted at Imadol-based KIST Hospital succumbed to the coronavirus infection today.

She was admitted at the hospital on August 10 after she had diarrhoea, fever and cough.

“The patient had visited the fever clinic in Patan Hospital and was referred from there as the isolation beds in the hospital were occupied. She succumbed to the infection at 1:15 am today,” said Amish Pathak, Chief Operating Officer at KIST Medical College and Teaching Hospital.

She tested positive for the infection today morning post her demise.

A 38-year-old woman, who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Patan Hospital, had also passed away around 1:00 am today.

