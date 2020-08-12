Female patient admitted at KIST succumbs to coronavirus infection

Kathmandu, August 12
A female aged 78 of Teku who was admitted at Imadol-based KIST Hospital succumbed to the coronavirus infection today.
She was admitted at the hospital on August 10 after she had diarrhoea, fever and cough.
“The patient had visited the fever clinic in Patan Hospital and was referred from there as the isolation beds in the hospital were occupied. She succumbed to the infection at 1:15 am today,” said Amish Pathak, Chief Operating Officer at KIST Medical College and Teaching Hospital.
She tested positive for the infection today morning post her demise.
A 38-year-old woman, who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Patan Hospital, had also passed away around 1:00 am today.
READ MORE: Person under treatment at Patan Hospital succumbs to COVID-19
KATHMANDU: Chief Commissioner at Commission for Investigation for Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Navin Kumar Ghimire has contracted coronavirus infection. He had submitted his swab specimen for testing on Sunday, the results for which came out positive, a source confirmed.s Samples had been drawn f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 462,698 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool have made their first signing of the transfer window by bringing in Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term deal, the Premier League champions announced on Monday. The 24-year-old left back made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions las Read More...
KATHMANDU: Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has sent her love for her fans and shared update about her music on her social media. Taking to her Instagram, the 23-year-old musician shared a casual picture of hers lying on a couch with her guitar and keyboard kept on either side. Read More...
JAKARTA/BEIJING: China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd launched on Tuesday a late-stage human trial involving as many as 1,620 patients in Indonesia for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that it is developing with Indonesian state-owned peer Bio Farma. The candidate, known as CoronaVac and previously PiCoVac Read More...
KATHMANDU: Renowned Indian lyricist and poet Rahat Indori, famous for his Urdu poems, is no more. Indori, 70, breathed his last on Tuesday at 5:00pm in his hometown Indore. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday. The legendary poet died of a cardiac arrest. Indori, early on Tuesday morni Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 110 cases surfaced in Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 16 and eight cases respectively. They valley's coronavirus infection tally reached 134 today leading to the number of active cases s Read More...