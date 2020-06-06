Five new COVID-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley

KATHMANDU: Five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Saturday.
The cases were confirmed through RT-PCR tests conducted at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).
Among those infected are two males and two females in the age group 31 to 46 years from Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).
Similarly, a 31-year-old female from Kamalbinayak in Bhaktapur was confirmed to have contracted the infection.
KATHMANDU: Forty-three persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday. Among those discharged are 27 patients including and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 88,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 132,966 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: An Air Arabia flight carrying Nepali nationals from United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrived in Kathmandu, this evening. The plane that landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was carrying 168 passengers. Earlier today, a Myanmar Air Force aircraft carrying 26 stranded Nep Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday. Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Member of Parliament(MP) Pradeep Yadav has accused the incumbent All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) president, Karma Tshering Sherpa of bribing Sports Minister Jagat Bahadur Biswakarma, on Friday. Speaking at the parliament, MP Yadav blamed the ANFA Prez of bribing the Minister for Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it is fully committed to resolve the existing border dispute with India. China's statement of commitment to address the current 'standoff' with mutual cooperation precedes the upcoming talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials. Read More...
MADRID: Spain will further ease a coronavirus lockdown in its two biggest cities from Monday, but will not start opening its borders to foreign tourists before July 1, the government said on Friday. Health Minister Salvador Illa said some restrictions would be lifted in Madrid and Barcelona, whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Most parts of Nepal will experience rainfall until Saturday, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. The change in weather can be credited to the influence of the low pressure area formed after the weakening of the Cyclone Nisarga that developed in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, c Read More...