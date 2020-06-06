Five new COVID-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Saturday.

The cases were confirmed through RT-PCR tests conducted at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

Among those infected are two males and two females in the age group 31 to 46 years from Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

Similarly, a 31-year-old female from Kamalbinayak in Bhaktapur was confirmed to have contracted the infection.

