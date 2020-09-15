Foreign Minister Gyawali appointed new govt spokesperson

KATHMANDU: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali has been appointed the new Spokesperson for the Government of Nepal.
A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Monday took a decision to this effect.
Prior to Gyawali, the now former Minister of Finance Yubaraj Khatiwada was the government’s spokesperson. Khatiwada was also looking after the additional responsibility of Communications and Information Technology Ministry after the oust of Gokul Baskota from the cabinet following corruption allegations.
Khatiwada resigned recently after failing to secure a berth at the National Assembly which was a prerequisite for his continuity in the Oli government.
