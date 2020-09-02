Four inmates die, COVID fear rules jails

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1
Four inmates of the Central Jail at Sundhara have died in the past two days. While one of the inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the virus at Kathmandu-based Mega Hospital yesterday, three more inmates, who were recently transferred to the jail, died at Bir Hospital today. The swab samples of the three who died today have been collected and will be screened for coronavirus using polymerase chain reaction method.
Officials at the Department of Prison Management said the three who died today were suffering from ‘serious illnesses’.
The DoPM has claimed to have adopted precautionary measures like establishing quarantines and increasing PCR tests in prisons and juvenile correction centres to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
Despite the claims by the authorities, the number of prisoners contracting the virus has increased over the past few months. As of today 111 prison inmates have already tested positive for the virus. Among them, 91 prison inmates are from the central jail, the country’s largest prison, which currently holds above 3,150 inmates.
The increasing number of COVID-19 patients has also sent a wave of panic among the 24,163 jailbirds besides, 667 juveniles and additional 81 infants living with their parents in a total of 72 prisons and eight juvenile correction homes across the country.
Fear of the COVID spread inside prisons is high as almost all prisons are crammed with inmates and detainees more than double their capacity.
For instance, the number of inmates at the country’s largest prison at Sundhara is almost double its actual capacity to hold around 1,7000 prisoners.
Normally, the kitchen and dining hall of jailbirds are in a messy state. They are required to share common washrooms and they also play in groups.
Following the high possibility of the virus spread inside prisons, a meeting of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the Parliament yesterday ordered the government to ensure safety of jailbirds and increase safety of the prisons across the country.
Hundreds of fresh people are sent to prisons across the country, everyday. A large number of jailbirds are required to be hospitalised for medical check-up, on a regular basis.
The DoPM claimed that it would establish quarantine facilities in all prisons across the country. Those facilities would be used to place the inmates, who developed symptoms of the virus.
Devershi Sapkota, spokesperson for DoPM said, “Once we place them at quarantine facilities, we immediately conduct their PCR tests and send those who test positive for COVID-19 to COVID special hospitals.”
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31 Criminal activity has been on the rise in Rautahat district of late. A woman aged 40 was found murdered in Rautahat last evening. The body of Mintra Devi Baitha, 40, was found in the field at Laxmipur tole of ward 3 of Gadhimai Municipality, Rautahat, last evening. She had Read More...
RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31 On the 13th day of priest Shreeram Sah’s murder, foundation stones for Ram Janaki temple and Hanuman temple were laid in Khesarhiya of Madhav Narayan Municipality, Rautahat. Following Sah’s murder, Nepal Communist Party Province 2 Chair and Rautahat constituency 3 Provi Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Cases of asymptomatic COVID patients staying in home isolation suddenly becoming ill and succumbing to the contagion have come to light, prompting the need to spread awareness about precautions patients staying in home isolation must take. Santa Kumar Das, who is COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police, while searching for missing diplomat Richard Morris, former UK ambassador to Nepal, have found a body in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire Constalbury told the BBC. Richard Morris had gone missing since May 6. He was last seen running in Alton in the county where he was known to enjoy Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM, AUGUST 31 A health worker of Mahottari’s Balawa Municipality diagnosed with COVID-19 had succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the health ministry revealed today. The 37-year-old man, who had completed the health assistant course and used to run a medical store in Balawa bazaa Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Along with adventure, culture and nature, Nepal is also known as a religious destination for tourists. Among other sectors, religious tourism sector of the country has also been adversely affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the country was celebrating Visit Nepal Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Psychiatrists have warned that the country might see an unaccounted rise in the number of people suffering from psychological stress and other mental health issues due to the increasing fear of COVID-19 spread and months-long lockdown imposed in a bid to subdue the virus. Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 31 Bheri Hospital of Nepalgunj has started treating coronavirus patients through plasma therapy for the first time in Banke. Two people from Banke donated blood plasma today. The hospital said that treatment of critical COVID patients through the plasma therapy had started. Read More...