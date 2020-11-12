Four persons arrested on extortion charge

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11

Police have arrested three swindlers, who threatened businessmen in the capital, saying they were members of the outlawed Communist Party of Nepal.

Police said they had asked for a total of Rs 30 million from the businessmen over telephone and threatened to inflict physical harm if they didn’t comply with their demands.

Those arrested have been identified as Bintos Silwal (Sunar), 33, of Kakani Municipality in Nuwakot, Ramdal Shrestha (Atal) 31, of Sunapati Municipality in Ramechhap, Tirtha Man Tamang, 51, of Timal Municipality in Kavre and Nandu Raj Acharya, 42, of Bharatpur Municipality in Chitwan.

They had been introducing themselves as district secretaries of various districts of the outlawed CPN. They also threatened businessmen of taking ‘physical action’ against them if they refused to give the amount demanded.

Police had been receiving complaints about threats being issued to businessmen.

Metropolitan Police Circle, Minbhawan, had after days of investigation arrested them yesterday.

The Kathmandu District Court has remanded them to three-day police custody for further investigation today.

