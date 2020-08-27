Four persons booked for graft

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed charge-sheets at the Special Court yesterday against four persons for their alleged involvement in corruption.

According to the anti-graft body, those indicted for corruption are Chief Administrative Officer Krishna Prasad Jaisi and sub-engineer Kishor Kumar Moktan of Godavari Municipality, Lalitpur and Chairman of Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport Bishwanath Prasad Lodh and his accomplice, Mahendra Prasad Yadav.

Joint Secretary Taranath Adhikari, CIAA spokesperson, said CAO Jaisi and sub-engineer Moktan were recently arrested with a bribe of Rs 150,000 they had received from a service-seeker for bill clearance of an under-construction road project.

They had allegedly withheld bank cheques after the service-seeker refused to provide them the bribe amount. “As the service-seeker agreed to pay them Rs 150,000 in bribe, they released the bank cheques for payment of the completed work of the under-construction project,” said Spokesperson Adhikari.

The CIAA said Jaisi and Moktan were charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, seeking maximum punishment against them. With the filing of the chargesheet, they have been automatically suspended from service until final verdict of the court. Chairman of Gautam Buddha International Airport Lodh and his associate Yadav had received Rs 400,000, in bribe from a service-seeker on the pretext of facilitating him to receive compensation for a parcel of land acquired by the airport project. They were held from Butwal with the bribe amount last week during a sting operation. Lodh and Yadav have been charged under Section 3 (1) and Section 3 (2) of the act, respectively.

