Four persons booked for graft

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed charge-sheets at the Special Court yesterday against four persons for their alleged involvement in corruption.
According to the anti-graft body, those indicted for corruption are Chief Administrative Officer Krishna Prasad Jaisi and sub-engineer Kishor Kumar Moktan of Godavari Municipality, Lalitpur and Chairman of Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport Bishwanath Prasad Lodh and his accomplice, Mahendra Prasad Yadav.
Joint Secretary Taranath Adhikari, CIAA spokesperson, said CAO Jaisi and sub-engineer Moktan were recently arrested with a bribe of Rs 150,000 they had received from a service-seeker for bill clearance of an under-construction road project.
They had allegedly withheld bank cheques after the service-seeker refused to provide them the bribe amount. “As the service-seeker agreed to pay them Rs 150,000 in bribe, they released the bank cheques for payment of the completed work of the under-construction project,” said Spokesperson Adhikari.
The CIAA said Jaisi and Moktan were charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, seeking maximum punishment against them. With the filing of the chargesheet, they have been automatically suspended from service until final verdict of the court. Chairman of Gautam Buddha International Airport Lodh and his associate Yadav had received Rs 400,000, in bribe from a service-seeker on the pretext of facilitating him to receive compensation for a parcel of land acquired by the airport project. They were held from Butwal with the bribe amount last week during a sting operation. Lodh and Yadav have been charged under Section 3 (1) and Section 3 (2) of the act, respectively.
At least 23,899,034 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 818,223 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 885 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 34,418. Of the newly infected persons, 299 are females while 586 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 13,253 specimens t Read More...
TOKYO: An excavation in the western Japanese city of Osaka has unearthed more than 1,500 human bones at what is thought to be a burial site dating back some 160 years, city officials have said. The site, dubbed the “Umeda Tomb”, is believed to be one of seven historical grave sites from the l Read More...
TOKYO: Archaeologists have dug up the remains of more than 1,500 people, many of them believed to have died in an epidemic, buried in a 19th century mass grave while excavating as part of a city development project in Osaka in western Japan. Officials at the Osaka City Cultural Properties Associa Read More...
KENOSHA: Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again, his family’s attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs. The sho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Seismological Center has reported a 'small' earthquake of local magnitude (ML) 2.9, originating around Kalimati of Kathmandu district at 14:46 today. Though it is recorded by local measurement instruments, an earthquake of ML 2.9 is usually not felt by people. Such earthquakes Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 635,252 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KARACHI, PAKISTAN: Pakistan's military said Wednesday it will deploy rescue helicopters to Karachi to transport some 200 families to safety after canal waters flooded the city amid monsoon rains, displacing scores of people, officials said Wednesday. Rescuers could not use boats to reach the maro Read More...