KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22

The main opposition Nepali Congress today condemned the government’s decision to charge people for COVID-19 test and treatment.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a press release demanding repeal of the government’s decision. Deuba urged the government to provide free COVID test and treatment services to all citizens.

He stated in the press release that the government, which was supposed to play the role of a guardian in times of pandemic, had increased people’s suffering by charging them for COVID-19 test and treatment.

Deuba stated that the government’s decision showed that it was insensitive, irresponsible and not accountable to the public and it had deviated from its duty. He said it was citizens’ constitutional and legal right to receive free basic health services and the government should enforce this provision without any precondition. “The government’s decision is not only an extremely undemocratic step but also a violation of the Supreme Court order,” he added.

“The Constitution of Nepal stipulates that all citizens shall have the right to seek basic health services and no one shall be deprived of emergency services, that everybody shall have equal access to health services, that all people are treated equally and there shall be no discrimination against anybody in the use of general law. Everybody has the right to live with dignity,”

Deuba argued.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) government is responsible for the dreadful situation of COVID-19 due to its own follies, misrule, mismanagement and its indulgence in corrupt practices, he added.

“The country is reeling under the impacts of unbridled black marketing, inflation, adulteration, artificial shortages, corruption and misrule. There is no fiscal transparency or discipline.

State coffers have been used for unnecessary things and the government has become insensitive towards public health,” Deuba stated in his release.

“I urge the Government of Nepal to rescind its decision to charge people for COVID-19 test and treatment and provide these services to all citizens free of cost, without any preconditions and discrimination. I also urge the government to act in the interest of the public in this grim situation,” Deuba said.

