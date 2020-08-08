Gahanapokhari-Hadigaun area sealed amid surge in Covid-19 numbers

KATHMANDU: To check the spread of coronavirus, Gahanapokhari-Hadigaun area in the capital city has been partially sealed after tenants and landlords from the same building tested positive for the infection.
Kathmandu Metropolitan City-5 ward chair Ramesh Dangol said that the area has now been sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus after five members of a family residing as tenants and six members of the house-owner’s family tested positive for the COVID-19 about a week ago.
The tenants are said to be family members of a policeman who had tested positive for the respiratory contagion initially.
For safety reasons, Dangol directed the sealing till further orders. “I have called for a meeting tomorrow to discuss measures to control COVID-19 in the area,” added Dangol.
As some other family members of the house-owners also reside in Kapan-based newly constructed house, five others in Kapan area have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, ward chair Dangol told THT Online.
Number of infections so far in all three districts of the valley is nearing 1,000.
Furthermore, Kathmandu district is among the five districts in the country with over 500 active cases of infection.
