Gangster Bahun sentenced to 10 years in jail

Kathmandu, February 11

Kathmandu District Court has sentenced Sujan Paudel, 38, aka Ramesh Bahun, an alleged gangster, to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 75,000 on drug and arms smuggling charges.

Court Registrar Ananda Prasad Shrestha said a single bench of Judge Nawaraj Dahal had issued a verdict to this effect today. He was arrested with 28.4 grams of heroin and a loaded pistol from Kalanki, Kathmandu, on 24 June 2014. Police had filed drug and arms smuggling charges against Bahun at the court through the Kathmandu District Government Attorney’s Office on 30 July 2014, seeking maximum punishment against Paudel.

He was remanded to judicial custody on 4 August 2014. Nepal Police had featured him in the list of ‘most-wanted’ persons. According to police, Paudel has been kept in Sundhara-based Central Jail under strict surveillance after he was found operating illegal business with the help of his henchmen, from behind bars.

Prior to his arrest, Paudel was associated with then CPN-UML for political shielding. Police said he was also involved in extortion and kidnapping.

