Good Samaritan of Budhanilkantha contracts virus

KATHMANDU: Mayor of Budhanilkantha Municipality Uddhav Prasad Kharel told THT that a 37-year-old man from Ward 3 of the municipality who tested positive for the disease on Monday had been transporting sick people needing urgent care — mostly kidney patients and pregnant women — to hospitals in the capital for the past two months.
He transported patients to several hospitals as no ambulance was available in the neighbourhood. “He did accept money patients gave him, but it was largely a service to the community,” Kharel said.
Kharel said the man told him that he might have transported 1,500 people to hospitals. “That figure looks exaggerated but he might have transported around 600-700 people to hospitals,” Kharel said.
He added that the municipality was coordinating with government authorities to test all the patients transported by the man for COVID.
Swabs of 46 people from his municipality have been collected, whose results will come out on Tuesday.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
