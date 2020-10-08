Government forms team to hold dialogue with Dr Govinda KC

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7
The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has finally formed a talks team to address demands put forth by Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging fast-unto-death for the plast 24 days.
Dr KC has been demanding reforms in the medical education sector.
The education ministry’s Spokesperson Deepak Sharma told THT that the high level team has been formed as per the wish of the agitating doctors to address KC’s demands. The talks team will be led by education Secretary Gopi Mainali with two more members, ministry’s Joint Secretary Guna Raj Lohani and Chair of Medical Education Commission’s Dilip Sharma. Secretary Mainali, after being appointed as the coordinator of the talks team said he has asked aides of Dr KC to prepare about holding talks from tomorrow. “We are concerned about saving the life of Dr KC as we have been reported that his health condition is deteriorating rapidly,” said Mainali, adding that the talks will be held about the past achievements and the possible ways to address Dr KC’s demands.
The government’s action came a few hours after the Nepal Medical Associations, an umbrella organisation of all doctors, made a decision to hold nationwide protests in a bid to exhort pressure on the government to fulfil Dr KC’s demands.
Some employees of the health ministry had on October 5, made a visit to Dr KC and urged him to break the strike. But, Dr KC had refused to talk to them citing the employees didn’t have authority to make any deal on the behalf of the government.
Dr KC is on the 19th round of hunger strike, seeking reforms in Nepal’s medical education sector. One of the major demands of Dr KC is to launch the MBBS programme at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, which was also a demand in his hunger strike last year.
A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 3,439 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 94,253. Among the new cases, 1,684 have been reporte Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Wednesday. Of the fifteen people who have succumbed to the disease, five were women while ten were men. Nepa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Yeti Airlines has started its air service to Simara of Bara district, the nearest destination from Kathmandu, from today. As announced on its 22nd anniversary, Yeti will operate flights from the Simara Airport after a period of 12 years. Chief of Aviation Security and Spokesperson o Read More...
BARA: Police seized a huge amount of marijuana from a truck in Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City-7 of Bara district, in the wee hours of Wednesday. A team of police personnel deployed from Jitpur-based Area Police Office (APO) seized 147 kilogrammes of marijuana being transported by the truc Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered highest-ever 1,684 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Previously, the valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on October 2, when 1,638 cases were reported. Read Also: Nepal’s rec Read More...
STOCKHOLM: French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing likened to "molecular scissors" that offer the promise of one day curing genetic diseases. The recipients were announced Wednesday in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Ktm valley witnesses record-high 1684 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,1134 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has extended the tenure of 10 honorary consuls and honorary consul generals to various cities of foreign countries by another four years. As per the decision made by the council of ministers on October 5, the honorary consuls and honorary consul general whose tenure were Read More...