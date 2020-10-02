Government hands over regional training centres to provinces

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 1

The government has handed over seven regional training centres under Local Development Academy Institute to provinces concerned for capacity development of provincial and local governments.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration said buildings, including other structures and goods for the regional training centres were transferred to the provincial governments as per a recent decision of the Council of Ministers.

With this move, Jhapa-based rural development training centre is now under jurisdiction of Province 1, Janakpur-based rural development training centre is under Province 2, Jawalakhel-based women development training centre is under Bagmati Province, Pokhara-based urban development Training is under Gandaki Province, Nepalgunj-based rural development training centre is under Province 5, Surkhet-based women development training centre is under Karnali Province and Doti-based rural development training centre is under Sudurpaschim Province.

The MoFAGA said Provincial and Local Governance Support Programme, currently being run by the federal government would also be handled by provinces concerned for capacity development of provincial and local level human resources.

“For short term, LDTA will depute trainers and necessary employees to the training centres until.”

The MoFAGA has urged the provincial governments to produce trained and skilled employees for the operation of the training centres in the long run.

“The training centres will conduct training and research works to facilitate service delivery and development activities of the provinces and local units by maintaining coordination among all three tiers of the government as per the spirit of the constitution,” the release stated.

The LDTA was established as an autonomous body in 1993 as per the Local Development Training Academy Act -1992.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook