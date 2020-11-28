Government urged to be responsible to people, nation

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 27

A group of civil society activists have called on the government, political parties, and leaders to be responsible to people and nation.

A joint appeal signed by 13 persons expressed concern about the ongoing disturbance in the political sphere and said that political stability was a key to economic development and social progress of any country.

The signatories of the appeal are Arjun Karki, Bipin Adhikari, Bishnu Prasad Baral, Dambar Chemjong, Devendra Biswakarma, Kanak Mani Dixit, Kapil Shrestha, Kripa Ram Tharu, Mohan Singh Thebe, Rabindra Karna, Rameshore Khanal, Renu Adhikari and Sushil Pyakurel.

“The constitution internalises substantively the need for political and constitutional stability. The results of the local, provincial and federal level elections under the constitution have also confirmed the public’s yearning for political stability,” read the appeal. “At a time when political instability has begun to shake the public’s trust in the political system itself, and carries the possibility of weakening the constitution that is in its initial stage of implementation yet, we call on the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the main opposition Nepali Congress and all other parties represented in the House to take the dangerous trend seriously for the protection of the constitution.”

Not only has the past year of internal conflict within the ruling NCP shaken the political stability contemplated by the constitution, the personal ambition of the top-level leaders of a party that was given mandate to rule, the fight over positions and accusations hurtled at each other, have cumulatively created a sense of hopelessness among the public at large. “It is obvious that the NCP leadership has not been mindful of the weakening of democratic values emanating from the political instability to which they have contributed.

Against this backdrop, we appeal to the government as well as leaders of the ruling party who have served long and at the forefront of various movements and led political parties, including serving as prime minister, to rise above personal ambition and work for the welfare of the country and people,” they suggested.

The civil society activists warned that the energy of the ruling party and main opposition party were being exhausted in managing their internal conflicts at a time when country should be concentrating on developing national capacity in various sectors. With the escalation of geopolitical tensions within South Asia and the Asian continent as a whole, a politically unstable Nepal will not be able to adequately address evolving challenges.

They also suggested that all political parties, including the ruling NCP and main opposition NC, should now develop a specific roadmap to achieve generational transformation in leadership.

“Concerned citizens have been raising their voice on the many weaknesses of the present government in governance. According to the appeal, dozens of parliamentary bills are pending, and the constitutional commissions have not been able to start work due to delay in appointment of commissioners.

It has been 15 long years since the Comprehensive Peace Accord was signed, and the neglect of transitional justice has ensured that victims of conflict continue to suffer grave injustice.

The delay has also greatly harmed the country’s international credibility.

“The government has not been able to provide effective leadership for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and thus protect the public,” they said.

A version of this article appears in print on November 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

