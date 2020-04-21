Government’s decision inappropriate, unnecessary, and against the constitution: RPP

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has criticised the Prime Minister’s move in introducing two ordinances to amend the provisions of splitting a political party and that of the constitutional council.

Stating that at a time when the whole country should be united in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the government introducing such ordinances is inappropriate, unnecessary and goes against the constitution.

The three co-chairs of the party — Kamal Thapa, Prakash Chandra Lohani and Pashupati Shumsher JBR — have jointly condemned the move and appeal the government and the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to withdraw the ordinances to prevent political instability and any harm to democracy at a time when the country is facing the grave challenge of bringing the pandemic under control.

