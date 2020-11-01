Govt directs hospitals to admit Covid patients without asking for deposits

KATHMANDU: Nepal Government today directed government hospitals to conduct treatment of Covid-19 patients without asking for advance deposit.
The Health Ministry in its media briefing on Sunday said that explanation has been sought from hospitals that had asked for deposit ahead of admitting covid patients in their facilities.
Many hospitals including Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital, Teku, had recently issued a rate card for various facilities required for treatment of coronavirus infected people after the government’s recent decision to charge covid treatment.
As per the notice, STIDH sought Rs 50,000 in advance before an individual was admitted.Furthermore, those requiring ventilator support would have to pay Rs 15,000 per day for receiving treatment while putting up Rs 50,000 in deposit. Likewise, Rs 30,000 in deposit and Rs 7500 were sought from patients in ICU while those with moderate complications would have to deposit Rs 20,000 up front and Rs 3500 per day.
Meanwhile, the government will continue with the recently renewed policy of providing free treatment to people who cannot pay for their treatment while charging those who can.
