Govt hospitals in capital told to treat COVID-19 patients

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12
With thousands of new coronavirus cases being diagnosed daily, the government has decided to convert all government hospitals in the capital into COVID-19 hospitals.
Speaking at a press meet conducted at the Ministry of Health and Population today, Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the ministry, said, “The health ministry has asked all government hospitals in the capital to treat coronavirus patients.”
The government also directed hospitals to postpone elective surgeries and give priority to coronavirus patients.
As there is lack of beds, intensive care units and ventilators in hospitals, the ministry directed hospitals to conduct only emergency surgeries and defer the rest.
It was also decided to let hospitals run isolation centres in hotels. “They will have to do that in coordination with hotels after taking permission from the health ministry. Only those infected with coronavirus can stay in such isolation centres,” said Gautam.
The government has also decided to upgrade Manmohan Memorial Medical College and Teaching Hospital and National Ayurved Research and Training Centre, which were being used as isolation centres, to hospitals that can treat coronavirus patients. “Both will be treating symptomatic patients of coronavirus,” added Gautam.
Meanwhile, health authorities today diagnosed 4,047 new cases of coronavirus infection, including 2,283 from Kathmandu valley. With the recent additions, Nepal’s COVID caseload has reached 111,802, including 77,277 recoveries, 33,880 active cases and 645 fatalities.
Of those testing positive for the contagion in the valley 1,888 are from Kathmandu, 118 from Bhaktapur and 277 from Lalitpur.
Of the others who tested positive for the respiratory contagion today, 249 are from Sunsari, 223 from Morang, 125 from Rupandehi, 101 from Surkhet, 90 from Kavrepalanchowk, 77 from Chitwan, 76 from Kaski, 75 from Makawanpur, 71 from Jhapa, 65 each from Kailali and Nawalparasi (East), 45 from Banke, 37 from Tanahun, 26 each from Pyuthan and Bardiya, 25 each from Sindhupalchowk and Dhanusha, 24 from Nawalparasi (West), 21 each from Lamjung and Saptari,18 from Kanchanpur, 17 from Parsa, 14 each from Ramechhap and Palpa, 13 each from Dang, Dailekh and Rautahat, 12 each from Dhading and Baitadi, 11 each from Nuwakot, Bara, Siraha and Syangja, 10 from Gulmi, nine from Jumla, eight each from Arghakhanchi, Kapilvastu, Mahottari, Sarlahi and Baglung, seven from Dolakha, six each from Dadeldhura, Rasuwa and Darchula, five from Ilam, four each from Bajhang and Humla, three each from Salyan, Achham and Gorkha, two each from Udayapur, Okhaldhunga, Khotang, Panchthar and Rolpa and one each from Tehrathum, Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Sindhuli, Parbat, Mustang, Myagdi, Doti and Bajura.
Morang, Sunsari, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan, Makawanpur, Banke, Rupandehi and Surkhet have over 500 active COVID cases each, while Manang has no active case of coronavirus infection.
According to the ministry, 19,957 of the active COVID cases are in home isolation, while 13,923 are in institutional isolation.
Meanwhile 1,473 COVID patients have been discharged from health centres in the past 24 hours after recovering from the disease. So far, 69.2 per cent patients have recovered from COVID in Nepal. According to the health ministry, 6,687 COVID patients have recovered from the infection in Province 1, 15,090 in Province 2, 29,389 in Bagmati Province, 4,255 in Gandaki Province, 10,781 in Lumbini Province, 3,480 in Karnali Province and 7,595 in Sudurpaschim Province.
A total of 279 COVID patients are in intensive care — 155 in Bagmati Province, 47 in Lumbini Province, 30 in Province 1, 20 in Province 2, 19 in Karnali Province, six in Gandaki Province and two in Sudurpaschim Province.
As many as 67 patients are on ventilator support — 46 in Bagmati Province, 15 in Province 1 and six in Lumbini Province.
A version of this article appears in print on October 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHADING: A bus caught fire in Thakre Rural Municipality-1 along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading district on Monday morning. The bus (Na 5 Kha 690) heading to Kathmandu from Hetauda was completely destroyed after it caught fire at Simle. According to Simle-based police post, fire erupted in the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) has formulated teams to systematize the food testing and monitoring activities to intensify the food monitoring in view of the approaching festivals. According to Santosh Dahal, Deputy Spokesperson at DFTQC, cases have been fi Read More...
Johnson to tighten restrictions on some areas Pubs and restaurants in focus across England Hospitality industry takes legal action Anger rises at economic cost of restrictions LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress' Joint General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Thapa has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Thapa was admitted to HAMS hospital in Kathmandu yesterday on suffering from pneumonia. The NC leader and his wife Sangita Thapa tested positive for the infection Read More...
BERLIN: An icebreaker carrying scientists on a year-long international effort to study the high Arctic has returned to its homeport in Germany carrying a wealth of data that will help researchers better predict climate change in the decades to come. The RV Polarstern arrived Monday in the North S Read More...
NEW DELHI: Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with coronavirus because this has amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness, officials said on Monday. Early on during the outbreak in t Read More...
LAMJUNG: Lamjung District Traffic Police Office (DTPO) has collected more than Rs 2.98 million in revenue in three months. The DTPO collected Rs 2,783,000 as fines charged to 1,407 vehicles violating traffic rules from mid-July to October 6, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ga Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported nine more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Monday. With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 645. On Sunday, 22 deat Read More...