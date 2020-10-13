Govt hospitals in capital told to treat COVID-19 patients

SABITRI DHAKAL

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12

With thousands of new coronavirus cases being diagnosed daily, the government has decided to convert all government hospitals in the capital into COVID-19 hospitals.

Speaking at a press meet conducted at the Ministry of Health and Population today, Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the ministry, said, “The health ministry has asked all government hospitals in the capital to treat coronavirus patients.”

The government also directed hospitals to postpone elective surgeries and give priority to coronavirus patients.

As there is lack of beds, intensive care units and ventilators in hospitals, the ministry directed hospitals to conduct only emergency surgeries and defer the rest.

It was also decided to let hospitals run isolation centres in hotels. “They will have to do that in coordination with hotels after taking permission from the health ministry. Only those infected with coronavirus can stay in such isolation centres,” said Gautam.

The government has also decided to upgrade Manmohan Memorial Medical College and Teaching Hospital and National Ayurved Research and Training Centre, which were being used as isolation centres, to hospitals that can treat coronavirus patients. “Both will be treating symptomatic patients of coronavirus,” added Gautam.

Meanwhile, health authorities today diagnosed 4,047 new cases of coronavirus infection, including 2,283 from Kathmandu valley. With the recent additions, Nepal’s COVID caseload has reached 111,802, including 77,277 recoveries, 33,880 active cases and 645 fatalities.

Of those testing positive for the contagion in the valley 1,888 are from Kathmandu, 118 from Bhaktapur and 277 from Lalitpur.

Of the others who tested positive for the respiratory contagion today, 249 are from Sunsari, 223 from Morang, 125 from Rupandehi, 101 from Surkhet, 90 from Kavrepalanchowk, 77 from Chitwan, 76 from Kaski, 75 from Makawanpur, 71 from Jhapa, 65 each from Kailali and Nawalparasi (East), 45 from Banke, 37 from Tanahun, 26 each from Pyuthan and Bardiya, 25 each from Sindhupalchowk and Dhanusha, 24 from Nawalparasi (West), 21 each from Lamjung and Saptari,18 from Kanchanpur, 17 from Parsa, 14 each from Ramechhap and Palpa, 13 each from Dang, Dailekh and Rautahat, 12 each from Dhading and Baitadi, 11 each from Nuwakot, Bara, Siraha and Syangja, 10 from Gulmi, nine from Jumla, eight each from Arghakhanchi, Kapilvastu, Mahottari, Sarlahi and Baglung, seven from Dolakha, six each from Dadeldhura, Rasuwa and Darchula, five from Ilam, four each from Bajhang and Humla, three each from Salyan, Achham and Gorkha, two each from Udayapur, Okhaldhunga, Khotang, Panchthar and Rolpa and one each from Tehrathum, Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Sindhuli, Parbat, Mustang, Myagdi, Doti and Bajura.

Morang, Sunsari, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan, Makawanpur, Banke, Rupandehi and Surkhet have over 500 active COVID cases each, while Manang has no active case of coronavirus infection.

According to the ministry, 19,957 of the active COVID cases are in home isolation, while 13,923 are in institutional isolation.

Meanwhile 1,473 COVID patients have been discharged from health centres in the past 24 hours after recovering from the disease. So far, 69.2 per cent patients have recovered from COVID in Nepal. According to the health ministry, 6,687 COVID patients have recovered from the infection in Province 1, 15,090 in Province 2, 29,389 in Bagmati Province, 4,255 in Gandaki Province, 10,781 in Lumbini Province, 3,480 in Karnali Province and 7,595 in Sudurpaschim Province.

A total of 279 COVID patients are in intensive care — 155 in Bagmati Province, 47 in Lumbini Province, 30 in Province 1, 20 in Province 2, 19 in Karnali Province, six in Gandaki Province and two in Sudurpaschim Province.

As many as 67 patients are on ventilator support — 46 in Bagmati Province, 15 in Province 1 and six in Lumbini Province.

