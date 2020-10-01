THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Former Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is all set to become Nepal’s next Ambassador to the United States.

The meeting of Council of Ministers held Thursday decided to appoint Khatiwada as an envoy to the United States of America.

The former finance minister upon his resignation was recently made the Prime Minister’s Chief Economic Advisor.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi’s resignation has been approved by the government. It has been learnt that Regmi’s name has been proposed as the envoy to the United Kingdom at the meeting.

Likewise, Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary Shanker Das Bairagi is likely to become the new Chief Secretary of the Nepal government.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook