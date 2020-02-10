Govt to promote VN-2020 during Mahashivaratri

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 9

The government has decided to mark the upcoming Mahashivaratri festival as an opportunity to promote Visit Nepal-2020.

For this purpose, a 111-member main organising committee headed by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has been formed. Minister Bhattarai is also the chairperson of Pashupati Area Development Trust.

According to PADT, it is set to organise a morning rally in Kathmandu on February 18 to publicise Mahashivaratri and its celebration for promoting VN- 2020. PADT has also formed eleven sub-committees for necessary preparation of Mahashivaratri, which will be celebrated on February 21.

The sub-committees will oversee aspects such as managing queues of devotees, sanitation, security, publicity and health camps and organise the festival in systematic manner.

PADT expects to host tens of thousands of Hindu devotees from home and abroad. More than 7,000 security personnel from Nepal Police and Armed Police Force will be deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the festival. Sadhus from various parts of Nepal and as far as India have already started camping on the temple premises.

The annual festival is celebrated with great religious fervour in reverence of Lord Shiva.

